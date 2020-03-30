



Gov. Andrew Cuomo continued to push for additional help from the federal government as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.

“What they still don’t get is how to run a government, how to plan an operation,” he said. “This virus has been ahead of us from day one. We’ve been playing catch up from day one. That we’re doing in New York is we know the apex is still two, three, four weeks away depending on whose projection model you use.”

Cuomo said New York had received 4,000 ventilators from the federal government which have not yet been deployed to hospitals.

“I’m not using them today because I don’t need them today, I need to assemble them in a stockpile,” said Cuomo. “A stockpile, by definition, is to be used at the high point.”

That high point is expected to hit in roughly three weeks.

“Pardon me if I’m a little emotional, but I’m living with this 24 hours a day and I’m seeing people die all around me,” Cuomo said. “The science people, the government professionals have to stand up and look the president in the eye and say this is not a political exercise. This is not press relations. It’s not optics. The tsunami is coming. We know it is.

“Now is the time to gather supplies, do the preparations because it’s too late the day before,” he said. “If you have not done the work before the storm hits, it’s too late to do it once the storm hits. And the storm is coming. Stop the politics. Listen to the scientists and the pros and plan because otherwise… people will die who don’t need to die. That’s the bottom line.”

Cuomo took aim at some of President Donald Trump‘s recent comments, including one in which Trump said he hoped to have things reopen somewhat in time for Easter.

“Easter was never real. So many things he says that are not real that, frankly, I don’t have the luxury of trying to decipher every message, right? I’m living day by day,” he said. “I see the storm coming. I can see the forecast. I follow projections. I follow science. I follow data. I don’t have instinct. I don’t have a gut. It’s not about emotion.

“The storm hits, according to McKinsey and Cornell and the Gates Foundation, the storm hits in two weeks, three weeks,” said Cuomo. “This is what I’m going to need if you don’t want to see a total collapse, and let’s focus on getting that. Everything else is baloney to me. I can’t decipher the daily mumblings of the president.”

Cuomo said “the numbers will increase, and the numbers are spreading every day. It’s more and more clear.”