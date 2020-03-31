NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Whole Foods employees said they would take part in a national strike demanding better protections during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
They are calling workers and customers to join them in calling for the shutdown of any locations where a worker tests positive.
The company says its been deep-cleaning stores and it paying a 42 an hour bonus in addition to two weeks of paid time off for any worker who tests positive.
On Monday, Amazon workers on Staten Island staged a walkout protesting the company’s decision to keep the warehouse open even after someone tested positive for coronavirus last week.
Instacart, a company that hires people to shop for groceries, also faced strike threats. On Sunday, it said it would make hand sanitizer available to its shoppers and make it easier for customers to add tips.
However, employees have additional demands, like disinfectant wipes and sprays, tips of at least 10% per order and hazard pay.
My daughter works for Whole Foods. If they are exposed or test positive, they get 2 weeks paid time off on Whole Foods. They also got a $2.00/hour hazard pay raise for every employee on top of the minimum wage being $15.00 company wide for some time now. Overtime is being paid now at double time instead of time and a half. They have been taking commonsense measure at sanitation but I can tell you it is kind of tough to do this when you can’t get sanitizer, bleach, etc. from your suppliers.
As regards the costs of coronavirus testing and treatment, they had a company medical plan with minimal out-of-pocket premium from the employee (like $25/month). It does have a deductible & cop-pay like most plans. But I thought the law passed two days ago was to cover that.
I worked for Whole Foods until I became disabled as a result of a car accident, so I’m not a company exec trying to make them look better. I will tell you, the company does a lot more than others, like Walmart for example.