



— New York City now has an up-close look at the hot spots of the outbreak.

A map from the Health Department zeroes in on zip codes.

Every borough is feeling the brunt of the disease in spots, with some getting hit harder than others, like in sections of Brooklyn and Queens.

Health officials say for various reasons.

“We know that in Queens, many families, because of poverty, live together in very close quarters, so while we are practicing as a city social distancing, you may have multiple families living together in a very small apartment,” Mitch Katz, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals, said.

Because of that, some city officials say it’s necessary to focus on the so-called epicenters of the virus.

“And if we don’t do that, we are going to create this almost divide in the city where affluent people are gonna have adequate health care, adequate response and poorer communities will not, and that is not how we fight this virus,” Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams told CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Playgrounds have been a relief for cooped-up kids climbing the walls, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided Wednesday to padlock them. The governor is tired of people congregating when they shouldn’t be and violating the rules of keeping six feet apart.

“We’re going to close down the city playgrounds and leave the open spaces available, so use the open space in a park, walk around, get some sun, no density, no basketball games,” Cuomo said.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

But some city officials say despite all the press conferences and the publicity, some just don’t get the message.

“The other day I told a group of young people who were playing basketball in Canarsie, I said, ‘Hey guys, you’re supposed to have social distance.’ They said, ‘What the hell is social distance?’ Everyone doesn’t run to the corner and read The New York Times in the morning,” Adams said. “We need to communicate with people in the place where they receive communications.”

Adams wants the park police better utilized for enforcement.

In the meantime, the city says keep your distance.