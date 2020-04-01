NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Former Police Commissioner James O’Neill is rejoining the de Blasio administration as a senior advisor to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
O’Neill will be overseeing distribution of essential medical equipment to hospitals across New York City.
“It’s the responsibility of all New Yorkers to do their part,” O’Neill said. “I always felt that way and I continue to feel that way.”
Watch: Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Coronavirus Update
“It’s one thing I saw in my time as a cop. This is a resilient city,” he said. “I just felt compelled to come back and offer to help and do whatever I could. Basically what I’m going to be doing is helping to manage or managing the supply chain. Making sure there’s an inspection regime, making sure that we’re sourcing, delivering, distributing and tracking. To make sure that we do our best, continue to do our best for the health care workers that are out there right now this very minute doing their very best to save lives. It’s a system of accountability and we have to make sure that it’s operating efficiently.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How To Avoid Psychological Isolation
- Talking To Your Kids About Anxiety
- Make Your Own Hand Sanitizer
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
O’Neill stepped down as police commissioner in November to work at Visa. He’ll retain that job while serving as senior advisor to Mayor Bill de Blasio.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention