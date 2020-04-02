



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Could people who wear contact lenses be more at risk for the coronavirus?

This is an important question that could impact the 45 million Americans who wear contact lenses.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology now recommends that contact wearers switch to glasses for a while, but it’s not really because contacts might harbor the coronavirus. It’s for an indirect reason.

Contacts can cause irritation and itching, or if something gets in your eye, it can cause extra discomfort.

So what’s the first thing you would do? Rub your eyes.

That is exactly what every health expert says you should not do. Getting the virus on your hands and then touching your nose, mouth and eyes is a prime way that the virus can get into your body.

Wearing glasses can decrease your eye irritation, and if you unconsciously go to rub your eye, it serves as a reminder not to.

Also, if your eyes are dry, use artificial tears. Again, so you won’t rub your eyes.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

If you do continue to use contacts, be super careful to wash your hands thoroughly before handling your lenses.

Finally, glasses might provide a small amount of protection from airborne infected respiratory droplets. Not much, but a little is something.

