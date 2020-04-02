



The temporary hospital was originally set aside for just general medical needs, but due to New York City’s continued increase in COVID-19 patients, the governor spoke to the president and requested the change.

#BREAKING: The President just approved our request to use the temporary hospital facility at the Javits Center to care for COVID-19 patients. pic.twitter.com/VMtvCpzkPo — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 2, 2020

Additionally, 4,800 extra beds will be sent to the center.

On Thursday, trucks delivered equipment to the makeshift hospital.

Coupled with this week’s arrival of the USNS Comfort to the sounds of people cheering both are hailed as creative hospital spaces, reports CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

The Comfort will still only be used for non-COVID-19 medical care.

“The Javits and Comfort can do whatever the military allows them to,” Cuomo said. “Understand on the Comfort, they don’t want to bring in COVID patients, because that’s an entire ship. How do you disinfect the ship afterwards, and that’s a complicated situation.”

Capt. Patrick Amersbach, the commanding officer of the USNS Comfort, said the ship got its first patient at New York harbor on Wednesday.

Patients who had surgeries for everything from cancer to heart surgery at a hospital who might need aftercare or observation, or an emergency gunshot victim, are the types of patients.

But he described the situation as adaptable.

“We are only accepting non-COVID-19 patients, if that changes then we will change that,” said Amersbach. “We’ve treated three patients, thus far we work diligently with hospitals. We were brought into New York City as quickly as possible.”

Some politicians and top New York City doctors, including Dr. Leon Pachter with NYU Langone Medical Center, are grateful for Javits and Comfort but want to see maximum effectiveness.

Pachter spoke about adding some coronavirus patients to Javits on SiriusXM Doctor Radio.

“The hospitals need to concentrate on those that are the worst – those that are in the ICU and those that are intubated – but COVID patients that don’t need ICU care in my opinion it would be ideal to be in the Javits Center,” he said.