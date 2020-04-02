SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will tour a new field hospital today at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus.
It will be used for patients who are not suffering from coronavirus, in order to free up beds at area hospitals.
“We have been working rapidly to expand New Jersey’s hospital capacity in the short-term,” Murphy said in a statement. “The development of field medical stations will ensure a proper continuum of care for residents who need it, and greater flexibility for our health care system to respond to this emergency.”
On Wednesday, the governor said the state is starting to get more desperately needed medical equipment from the federal government.
“Another 350 ventilators are being released from the strategic national stockpile and heading to New Jersey. This is on top of the 300 that we took possession of, I believe yesterday morning, and that we are checking and going through and are testing, preparing to deploy,” said Murphy. “We have on our own procured nearly 10 million pieces of personal protective equipment that are beginning to flow into our warehouses and will be allocated to the front lines.”
In all, the governor said he requested 2,300 ventilators from the feds, and the state has received 700 so far.