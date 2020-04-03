NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The USNS Comfort is making some changes to further alleviate stress on New York City’s hospital system.
The Navy hospital ship will begin screening patients on the pier, the Department of Defense announced Friday. This means ambulances can bring people straight there, bypassing other hospitals.
The ship is being used to treat those who are not suffering from the coronavirus, so the city’s hospitals can free up beds and focus on COVID-19 patients.
Additionally, patients will no longer have to wait for negative test results before they board. They will still be screened by having their temperature taken and completing a short questionnaire.
“We understand that introducing COVID-19 positive patients into the FMS environments elevates the risk of transmission to other patients and our medical providers. This decision was risk-informed and made to ensure that DoD can continue to provide these local communities the type of medical care they most need,” the DoD said in a statement on its website. “Force health protection is a top priority and our medical professionals will have the required personal protective equipment needed for this mission.”
Federal officials announced another change last night, saying the Jacob Javits Convention Center can start accepting coronavirus patients. It was originally designated for non-covid patients, as well.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state will need 70,000 to 110,000 hospital beds when the pandemic reaches its peak in anywhere from seven to 30 days. It currently has about 53,000.
The USNS Comfort and Javits Center both have 1,000 beds each.