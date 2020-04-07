



— For many students and teachers, this week would be spring break, but as the quarantine continues, trips have been canceled and kids remain cooped up inside. But some parents are still finding a way to getaway online.

Upper West Side brothers Julian and Calder Baer, who are 9 and 6 years old, recently toured a museum in France virtually, traveling without leaving their home.

“Right now there’s a huge sickness. No one wants to be around people, so I thought it was pretty cool. I saw these cool paintings by Van Gogh,” Julian said.

Like many families, the Baers’ spring break plans were canceled, but their mom said they’ll still visit family in Canada online for Easter.

“Easter dinner all together, maybe in a Zoom and make the best of it,,” Caitie Baer said.

Kids can even pilot their own flight to Europe, Asia or Africa on a digital combat simulator. It’s a chance to see the world from the computer, said Eirene Heidelberger, a family coach and mother of three boys.

“You wouldn’t believe how easy it is to get a great cultural fix right on your laptop. You can play music, learn about local customs, even learn new languages,” Heidelberger said.

Heidelberger said maybe your Mexican getaway got canceled. If so, you can do fiesta night at home. Or if your cruise to the Bahamas is off, try a resort theme night in.

New Jersey teacher Basma Douban is still planning on experiencing a trip to Disney with her three kids.

“I’ve noticed that Disney has all kinds of virtual features now for us to go look at the rides,” Douban said.

Of course, you still have to capture the memories. Many parents have been taking snapshots of their “adventures” and then posting them to a site called Cabin Fever Candids, a community for parents to share creative ideas for kids who are bored at home.