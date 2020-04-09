



New York City is still in the first phase of the fight against coronavirus , but the mayor says the city’s 8.6 million residents have the power to push things forward.

Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated social distancing and shelter-in-place measures are helping to slow the spread and flatten the curve, but residents need to remain vigilant and “earn” their way back to a sense of normalcy.

“The last thing we can afford is to let down our guard and let this disease back in the door even more, and then see the numbers, the pain, the illness, the death spike up even worse,” de Blasio said Thursday. “Let’s take these new standards, these new approaches we’ve all learned together and really tighten them up and make them as strong as we possibly can, because that’s the way out of this – all of us together.”

WATCH: Mayor Bill De Blasio Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing In NYC

The mayor said the city is still in the “widespread transmission” phase, but could reach the “low-level transmission” phase as soon as late March or early June.

So what would a low-level phase look like? De Blasio said more widespread testing, isolating cases and tracing contacts, and gradually reducing some restrictions.

“The guidelines we’re all living by – they can be adjusted when there’s real evidence… meaning better progress, more proof that we can start to open up more,” he said. “Or, bluntly, if we don’t do it right or if this horrible ferocious virus hits us in some new way, unfortunately restrictions might have to go up. Meaning, if things really get worse, we might have to tighten up further.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

City health officials are closely monitoring the number of people admitted to hospitals, the number of people admitted to ICUs and the number of positive cases to make those determinations.

The mayor said all three metrics have to “move in unison in the same direction for at least 10 days to two weeks.” Those numbers will be publicly available starting Monday, so people can see the progress in real-time.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

De Blasio said, for now, social distancing is “the pathway to the next phase.”

“We used to talk about in the fight against terror, ‘if you see something, say something.’ Well right now, the enemy is a disease, the terrorist is a disease. If you see something, call it in immediately,” he said. “Crowding helps this disease to grow, and where people are not social distancing the disease grows. We need you to call 311.”

PHOTO GALLERY: A Look Inside NYC’s Viral ‘Warzone’

He also acknowledged how challenging it has been for some residents.

“What you’re doing so far is absolutely on target. It’s very, very tough to do social distancing. It’s very tough to stay home and practice shelter-in-place. No one thought it would be easy. I can certainly say, I think for all of us, it’s been even harder than we imagined,” he said. “So for anyone out there who feels frustrated, who feels confused or angry that all this had to happen, I share that, we all feel it. But we also know that you’ve been finding a way in an incredibly noble, consistent manner. The people of this city have answered the call.”