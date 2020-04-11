



Only 69% of households in the United States paid their rent by April 5 this year. To compare, for the same period last year, 82% paid, and last month, 81% paid by March 5.

That’s according to the National Multifamily Housing Council, which uses data from more than 13 million units across the country.

There are, however, about 44 million renters in the U.S.

A new CBS News poll shows Americans are concerned only slightly more about paying for food or medical bills than rent.

Renters have been told to try and work something out with private landlords, and some have, but many still want the money now.

Friday, Connecticut announced rent protections for those financially impacted by COVID-19, like a moratorium on evictions, a grace period for April and May rent, and …

“Security deposits for the tenants. If it has been paid of more than one month’s rent can be applied to all or part of their April, May or June rent,” said Paul Mounds, chief of staff for Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

While there was already a 90-day moratorium on evictions in New York and a 90-day mortgage deferment in place, Sen. Michael Gianaris has been pushing to forgive rent payments for 90 days.

The hashtag #CancelRent has been gaining steam online.

“What I’ve done is asked the governor to do this by executive order, which is within his powers, because we can’t wait,” Gianaris said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he wants to get to 90 days from now and see where we are.

“By order of the government, we have taken these people’s jobs away from them,” Gianaris said. “If we cancel their jobs, we should also cancel their rent.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he’s trying to get help for rent-stabilized apartments.

“I am calling upon the rent guidelines board today to issue a rent freeze,” he said.

The mayor is also calling on the state to do what Connecticut did and let people use security deposits to pay rent.

Because while some may have figured out this month’s rent, now there’s next month to worry about.