ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York saw the overnight toll from coronavirus rise another 783 deaths across the state, bringing the total to 8,627.
The update came during Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily COVID-19 update on Saturday.
“You can see that the numbers somewhat stabilizing but it is stabilizing at a horrific rate. These are just incredible numbers, depicting incredible loss and pain,” Cuomo said.
The single-day count on confirmed deaths related to coronavirus was the second-highest in New York since the outbreak began 30 days ago. On April 8, there were 799 reported deaths.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Cuomo said other numbers supported the view New York’s “curve” of infections is hitting a plateau, with only 56 ICU admissions on Friday and dropping hospitalization and intubation rates.
“I don’t know how enlightening this is,” he said. “I say it’s too soon to tell. It’s too soon for Monday quarterbacking, because the game isn’t even over yet.”
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
Although the immediate number of ICU beds in use has not matched the “worst-case” projections, Cuomo still called for more advanced and faster diagnostic testing to build a supply of antibodies for future treatments.
“Look at what happened in Italy on the reopening,” said the governor. “(We’re) making sure that what we’re doing is based on all the science available internationally, and what is the probability of a second wave happening.”