



New York City public schools , most recently set to remain closed until April 20, will instead be closed through to the end of the 2019-2020 academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Saying “the risks did not outweigh the reward,” Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Saturday the change in policy for 1.1 million students as the COVID-19 outbreak continues in the Tri-State Area.

However, a couple hours later Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during his daily briefing that decision has not yet been made, calling de Blasio’s announcement just an “opinion.”

“You can’t make a decision just within New York City, without coordinating that decision with the whole metropolitan region, because it all works together,” said Cuomo, citing planning with school districts in Nassau, Westchester and Suffolk county as well.

“I want to coordinate all those opinions and reopen them at the same time, I’d also like to ideally coordinate that with Connecticut and New Jersey,” the governor said. “So whatever we do, we do all at the same time.”

“I reminded everyone, the worst mistake we could make is to take our foot off the gas and end up in a situation where this disease had a resurgence and threatened us even more,” said de Blasio. “Having to tell you that we cannot bring our schools back for the remainder of this school year is painful, but I can also tell you it’s the right thing to do. It clearly will help us save lives.”

De Blasio said he and School Chancellor Richard Carranza spoke to Dr. Anthony Fauci about scenarios to reopen the schools before the end of the school year but “increasingly we were thinking it did not make sense.”

To help parents with the remainder of the school year, de Blasio outlined a five-point plan:

1.) Making sure iPads and all the other devices get to every student who needs one.

2.) Expand help and hotlines for parents to reach more educators and coaching support, 24-hours a day in multiple languages.

3.) Create more creative at-home programming online, including new partnerships with media companies.

4.) Help 75,000 seniors remain on track for graduation.

5.) Create a comprehensive plan to reopen the schools in September along with mental health support for both students and parents.

“Next school year is going to have to be the greatest academic year in New York City public schools I’ve ever had because we’re going to be playing a lot of catch up,” said de Blasio. “We’re going to be looking for every conceivable way to make it the richest, most powerful year we’ve ever had to really help our kids move forward.”

Since teaching during the extended closure is heavily based learning online, Carranza stressed parents need to complete a digital needs survey to get their children needed gear. Parents can go to www.schools.nyc.gov/learn-at-home/ipad-distribution for more information, or call 718-935-5100 and press the number 5.

Carranza noted the city has already given out 245,000 devices to students, including 70,000 wifi-enabled iPads just in the past week.

“If that was a school system that would be the sixth or seventh largest school system in America,” said Carranza. “Our goal is by the end of April, every one of those students that have identified themselves or families that have identified themselves as needing a device based on the survey will have a device in their hands as well.”

The city will continue to run more than 400 school-based Meal Hubs, serving three free meals a day to any child or adult that wants one, and also continue offering child care for the children of essential workers.

The fate of summer school and programs was left unclear as de Blasio and Carranza said their focus would be on reopening schools in September.