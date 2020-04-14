



— From flyers to online posts, literal signs of hope are being shared everywhere. They’re notes from neighbors to complete strangers, volunteering to help.

Messages have been popping up on doors, lampposts and all over social media with offers to lend a hand to whoever needs it.

One was posted in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, saying, “Elderly neighbors and those with compromised health, if you need help or don’t feels safe going to buy in stores right now, your neighbors are here to help!”

“For those neighbors that maybe couldn’t physically leave their house or were scared to leave because they might have underlying health issues,” organizer Maggie Connolly told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge.

Connolly had so many responses, especially from helpers, she joined forces with another volunteer group, Invisible Hands, to help hundreds.

“I had no idea when I left that note up what it would kind of turn into or how it would connect me with so many people. It did start with one note but has expanded into a bunch of other things now,” she said.

The notes say things like, “Hi neighbor, just wanted to let you know I’m across the hall in 5B if you need anything.”

Some people even exchange window notes to communication in lonely times, like one that said, “Hi, what is the cat’s name?” with the response, “David Bowie.”

Another offering to run errands was left in Ben Smith’s elevator.

“It was from a neighbor of mine, basically saying, ‘Hey, if you’re high risk or unable to get out of your house, I’ll be there for you, call and I’ll go to the grocery store for you,’” he said. “A good sign of how people have been reaching out during this pandemic.”

Antione McGrath started leaving flowers for his 80-year-old neighbor when he learned her husband had passed away and now adds other supplies.

“Since the COVID outbreak, instead of leaving flowers, left a whole bunch of disinfectants, and a note with my phone number saying, ‘You should contact me if you need anything.’ Her daughter was saying it brightens up her day to know somebody is looking out for her,” McGrath said.

The signs are brightening up windows, sidewalks and mailboxes with similar messages: Thank you, we’ll get through this.