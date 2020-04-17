



While hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and intubations continue to go down, roughly 2,000 new people a day are diagnosed with the disease.

Another 630 people died of coronavirus-related illness in the past day, Cuomo said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Cuomo says he anticipates a vaccine is about 12-18 months away, which to him would represent the end of the crisis. In the meanwhile, improved medical treatment might offer a “quick fix.”

“It’s going to be incremental, and we have to be smart as we do this,” Cuomo said. “We’re starting to transition to another place. What’s the other place? It’s going to be the second half of this situation, which is un-pausing. Right? The situation we’re in right now is unstable. People can’t stay in their homes for this length of time. They can’t stay out of work. You can’t keep the economy closed forever. You just can’t. Society can’t handle it.”

Cuomo again reiterated the only way to reopen the economy safely is based entirely on mass testing.

“We don’t have a testing system that can do this volume, or that can be ramped up to do this volume. We don’t have a public health testing system, by the way,” Cuomo said. “The federal government cannot wipe their hands of this and say ‘oh the states are responsible for testing.’ We cannot do it. We cannot do it without federal help. I’m willing to do what I can do and more, but I’m telling you, I don’t do China relations. I don’t do international supply chain, and that’s where the federal government can help.”

“Don’t pass the buck without passing the bucks” Gov. Cuomo says the Trump administration needs to provide states with financial assistance so they can reopen successfully https://t.co/luouSlIZcP pic.twitter.com/60oIYDp1GF — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 17, 2020

“Don’t pass the buck without passing the bucks,” Cuomo said. If the federal government are telling the states to handle testing, they need to provide financial and logistical support, he said.

