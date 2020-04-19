



Mayor Bill de Blasio said as weather conditions improve, the battle against coronavirus may get more difficult as people are increasingly tempted to be outdoors.

De Blasio urged New Yorkers to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and, if they go out, to do so for only as long as they need to.

“We’re not going back to normal until we have proven that we have beaten back this disease,” de Blasio said. “We do not want to see this disease boomerang. We do not want to see it come back with a vengeance.”

De Blasio said the NYPD and other officials will be stepping up enforcement fines of up to $1,000.

“No one wants to give you a fine. We’re going to keep giving you warnings before ever having to give you a fine. If you just listen to the warnings, you’ll never get a fine,” de Blasio said. “But if someone ignores the instructions of our enforcement agents, we will give fines.”

“This is serious. It’s going to get harder now with the nicer weather,” de Blasio said. “Just do right by each other.”

To report a violation, you can call 311 or text a photo to 311-692 along with the location.

“This is not snitching, this is saving lives,” de Blasio said. “You’ve got to do it. If you care about protecting human lives, if you care about protecting your own family, we can not let people start to have gatherings and we can not allow people to ignore social distancing.”

De Blasio said “no one wants to see” enforcement having to happen, but “the folks that still don’t get it are going to have to pay a price.”

“Anyone who is ignoring these instructions is putting other people’s lives in danger,” the mayor said.

As for the three key daily indicators tracking the virus:

Daily hospital admissions are up (317 vs. 261 the day before)

Daily ICU admissions are down (849 vs. 880)

Percent of people who tested positive citywide is down (38% vs. 42%)

De Blasio again called on President Donald Trump to get behind legislation to replenish city and state governements’ drained coffers with a new stimulus bill. He said all he has to do is speak up and say he is behind it.

“President Trump, what’s going on, cat got your tongue? You’re usually really talkative. You usually have an opinion on everything. How on earth do you not have an opinion on aid to America’s cities and states?” de Blasio said. “Mr. President, are you going to save New York City, or are you telling New York City to drop dead?”

De Blasio said Trump could help “liberate New York City” by authorizing financial aid and sending testing kits.

De Blasio said the city has added 1,400 volunteer health care workers to help give staffs at hospitals a chance to rest and recover.

“They will be assigned to over 40 hospitals” and more than 40 nursing homes, de Blasio said.

De Blasio praised and thanked the medical personnel from the U.S. military, saying they have a made a “huge difference” in the fight against COVID-19.

“I could not be more appreciative to everyone in the military for this assistance,” de Blasio said. “I’m thankful to every single one of them.”

De Blasio called on people to who have tested positive and recovered from COVID-19 to give blood. The plasma in that blood can help other coronavirus patients recover, the mayor said.

“The plasma in your blood can help others,” he said.

If you’d like to donate blood, click here.

