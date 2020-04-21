TRENTON (CBSNewYork/AP) – New Jersey saw 3,643 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the state’s total to 92,387 cases.
The resulting toll saw 379 dead due to coronavirus-related illnesses, the worse single-day toll since the outbreak began, putting the statewide total of 4,753.
In other numbers:
- 7,594 hospitalized
- 1,930 needing critical or ICU care
- 1,501 ventilators in use
- 72 patients at field medical centers
- 630 patients discharged
“This is the highest single-day number that we have hit,” said Gov. Phil Murphy during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. “These are not numbers, these are human beings.”
On a county-by-county basis:
- Bergen County: 13,356 confirmed cases (835 deaths)
- Hudson County: 11,636 confirmed cases (525 deaths)
- Essex County: 11,128 confirmed cases (849 deaths)
- Union County: 10,289 confirmed cases (427 deaths)
- Passaic County: 8,941 confirmed cases (294 deaths)
- Middlesex County: 8,767 confirmed cases (360 deaths)
- Ocean County: 5,036 confirmed cases (253 deaths)
- Monmouth County: 4,947 confirmed cases (244 deaths)
- Morris County: 4,435 confirmed cases (291 deaths)
- Mercer County: 2,753 confirmed cases (133 deaths)
- Somerset County: 2,599 confirmed cases (176 deaths)
- Camden County: 2,379 confirmed cases (89 deaths)
- Burlington County: 1,765 confirmed cases (66 deaths)
- Gloucester County: 808 confirmed cases (27 deaths)
- Sussex County: 712 confirmed cases (69 deaths)
- Warren County: 642 confirmed cases (48 deaths)
- Atlantic County: 469 confirmed cases (22 deaths)
- Hunterdon County: 422 confirmed cases (19 deaths)
- Cumberland County: 360 confirmed cases (5 deaths)
- Cape May County: 217 confirmed cases (16 deaths)
- Salem County: 127 confirmed cases (5 deaths)
In addition to the daily toll, Murphy highlighted tax deadlines for New Jersey taxpayers seeking stimulus help during the coronavirus outbreak.
“If you have dependent children and are not required to file a federal tax return, whether it is due to your income limitations where if you receive Social Security survivor or disability payments or real railroad retirement benefits, you have until noon tomorrow to register with the IRS to qualify to receive your $500 per child stimulus payment,” said Murphy.
Murphy also on Tuesday toured the state’s third and newest field hospital to open during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Atlantic City Convention Center field hospital is aimed at alleviating pressure on local hospitals and will treat non-coronavirus patients in 258 beds. Rows of one-bed units line the Convention Center floor, and the hospital also includes an on-site pharmacy and lab testing center.
The U.S. Army Corps of engineers and the state have already opened two other similar field hospitals, a 250-bed facility in Secaucus and a 500-bed pop-up site in Edison.
