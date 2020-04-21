



Gov. Andrew Cuomo is at the White House on Tuesday as he seeks federal help with coronavirus testing.

The Democratic governor and Republican president have alternately praised and criticized each other over their respective responses to the outbreak. The pair traded barbs as recently as Friday, when President Donald Trump said Cuomo should get to work after the governor argued that the federal government needed to lead in ramping up mass COVID-19 testing.

“He tells me when he agrees, I have no problem telling him when I disagree,” said Cuomo before leaving New York for the meeting. “You know what? Heck with it, just tell the truth. Whatever it is, it is.”

Cuomo said the White House meeting Tuesday afternoon will be about testing.

“How do we do it, and how can the federal government work in partnership with the states,” Cuomo said.

The governor contends the federal government must help get crucial supplies needed for testing.

“I understand the federal government’s point that it’s up to the states,” he said. “And I believe it is largely up to the states, but then even the federal government will stand there and do a whole presentation on what they’re doing on testing. So then it’s not really up to the states, if the FEMA people get up there and an admiral gets up there and talks about what they’re doing on testing.”

