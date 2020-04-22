Coronavirus UpdateDe Blasio Outlines 'Test & Trace' Program In NYC, Former Mayor Bloomberg To Lead Statewide Effort
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People around the Tri-State Area are in need of money and there’s a new social media movement looking to solve the financial hole families are dealing with due to the spread of coronavirus.

Thousands of people are posting on Twitter with the #BailOutHumans hashtag. The movement was started by billionaire Bill Pulte to assist people who need financial support, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Wednesday.

“Basically I had the idea to give away money on the internet,” said Pulte. “Everybody at first thought I was a little crazy, but pretty quickly it went viral. The next thing you know, people started tweeting at me with their needs.”

Pulte is sending people money for things like groceries, rent, or dinner. The process begins when users on Twitter post their needs along with #BailOutHumans and also provide their cash app information for Venmo or PayPal. Olivia Russell put out a tweet about money for supplies and masks and she received a donation.

“It was just some random person that I had never met or talked to,” said Russell. “It’s really cool to have that opportunity from people I’ve never met to help out.”

Pulte has inspired many to donate to those in need. Businesswoman Barbara Kavovit runs a construction company and said she was moved to give.

“I posted that I was willing to help people struggling because of COVID-19,” said Kavovit. “I chose eight people that I gave Visa cash cards to.”

While the social media movement gets money to those who need it, the goodwill of people on the internet brings up a larger conversation about importance of getting money to individuals in need.

“When we look at the stimulus program, they [the government] supported the banks, the financial system,” said financial expert Daryl Jones. “We think they really failed is getting money into the people’s hands who need it.”

That’s why these direct peer-to-peer transactions will only grow more popular, experts say. But as they do, it’s important to watch out for scammers.

And remember, getting lucky with free cash from a stranger online is like winning the lottery. The best bailout is a trusted agency or charity.

