NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City bus driver who sprang into action during the 2017 terror attack in Lower Manhattan has died of COVID-19, his family tells CBS2’s affiliate WFOR.
The family says Mezac Chosson died on his 62nd birthday Sunday in Brooklyn.
“He was a firefighter and a hero to many people,” his daughter told WFOR.
According to Chosson’s family, he was driving the bus that Sayfullo Saipov crashed into after allegedly mowing down eight people on the West Side Highway bike path on Halloween.
“Despite being injured, he still managed to save the children on his bus,” his daughter said.
She said her father spent 20 days fighting for his life in the ICU and did not suffer from any pre-existing health conditions.