



New York City’s nursing homes are getting a much-needed boost in the battle against COVID-19

Mayor Bill de Blasio says a surge of supplies and staff will be sent to nursing homes around the city this week.

“Our city’s nursing homes are home to some of those most at risk for COVID-19,” the mayor said in a statement. “They need our support more than ever, which is why we are stepping in and sending more staff and support to assist those who protect and care for our most vulnerable.”

De Blasio said the city already sends nearly 10 million pieces of personal protective equipment – including N95 and surgical masks, eye protection, gowns and gloves – to 169 facilities each week.

Now, weekly shipments will increase by at least 50%.

The mayor also said the city has sent 210 clinical staff volunteers to 40 nursing homes and will double that amount moving forward.

Earlier this month, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams told CBS2 they had received multiple complaints about nursing homes.

“We’ve gotten calls about bodies being piled up in nursing homes,” Williams said. “We don’t have the luxury of time in responding to this. The mayor and the governor have thousand to tens of thousands of folks.”

They asked the state to mandate homes enable video communication with residents, provide personal protection equipment to staff and allow random inspections.

The inspections are needed “to see how these patients are being treated,” said Adams.

On Wednesday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was asked what the state was doing to help nursing homes.

He said he isn’t responsible for private facilities, but added he would address the issue further in today’s daily press briefing.