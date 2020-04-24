



– Protecting those on the frontlines seems to be top of mind for everyone.

Citizens and leaders alike are doing what they can to help those who come into direct contact with coronavirus everyday, reports CBS2’s Nina Kapur.

When it comes to COVID-19, exposure is often the difference between staying healthy and becoming ill.

At a time when healthcare workers are coming face-to-face with patients, while at the same time experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment, keeping their health in check has become a nationwide effort.

In Brooklyn, Dr. Penelope Hsu recently joined the cause. She’s raising money to build plexiglass “intubation boxes” to offer an additional layer of protection.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“The patient’s head goes in one side, the box covers them, and then on the other side are two holes where the doctor’s hands can go in so that they can work on the patient and be really close to them without secretions coming up directly in their face,” said Hsu.

After each use, the “intubation boxes” can be wiped down and sanitized for the next.

Since distributing the first four to Brookdale Hospital earlier this month, Hsu says the requests keep coming in – but production is not cheap. Each box costs around $160 to make.

“Each iteration that we’ve done, we’ve changed the design a little bit to accommodate the feedback we’re getting from the doctors,” said Hsu. “Each batch is created from scratch, they have to redesign them, remake them, and so they are expensive.”

Hsu says she first saw the design during a trip to Taiwan. She then started a GoFundMe and partnered with local manufacturers to make and distribute.

Hsu has been able to donate intubation boxes to four New York City hospitals so far.

To help with Hsu’s “intubation boxes” initiative, go to www.gofundme.com/f/help-protect-nyc-doctors.

