NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunshine and warm temperatures brought out plenty of people all over the area Saturday, even as social distancing enforcement remains in effect.
New York City is essentially shut down, but at Central Park, it looked almost like a normal Saturday, except for all the face masks.
People were out on foot and on bikes, taking advantage of the weather, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports.
Clearly there is some cabin fever for New Yorkers, and the nice weather makes it hard to stay inside.
Some were social distancing, some weren’t. Most were wearing masks, but not everyone.
Some people said at certain places in the park, it was difficult to stay six feet away from others because it was so crowded.
There were also crowds of people on Long Beach, despite the fact that the beach is closed. Many there were not social distancing and not wearing masks.
As the weather warms up and we get closer to summer, some worry it will become even more crowded in parks, even though the city is the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.