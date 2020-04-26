



“Still, 1,000 new COVID cases yesterday, to put it in focus. That would normally be terrible news. It’s only not terrible news compared to where we were,” Cuomo said.

There were an additional 367 new COVID-19 deaths, including 18 in nursing homes. He called the number of deaths “horrific.”

Cuomo discussed his vision for reopening, saying it will be a gradual process which will allow for the state to monitor the spread of COVID-19 as businesses reopen

“We’re going to reopen in phases,” Cuomo said. “Look at the regional analysis, make a determination, and then monitor whatever you do. Phase one of reopening will involve construction and manufacturing activities, and within construction and manufacturing, those businesses that have a low risk.”

Phase two would involved a business-by-business analysis, asking how essential – and how risky – that business is to reopen.

“In phase two, when we get there, we need businesses to do that analysis. They have to think about how they’re going to reopen with this quote-unquote new normal. What precautions are they going to take in the workplace, what safeguards are they can put in place,” Cuomo said. “Then we’re going to leave two weeks between phases so we can monitor the effect of what we just did.”

Cuomo said a big caveat to the reopening plan is making sure anything that reopens won’t draw visitors from other regions or states.

“Transportation, parks, schools, beaches, these are all coordinated activities, right? You turn one, they all have to turn. And that’s true for New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, they all have to be coordinated. And again we’re working with local businesses and leaders to do that,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said some businesses like sports may have to reimagine their business model.

“What sports can you do without an audience? What sports can you make work economically where you don’t have to sell a seat in the stadium or in the arena?” he said.

Cuomo said summer activities in New York City need particular consideration.

“You can’t tell people in a dense urban environment, all through the summer months, we don’t have anything for you to do, stay in your apartment with the three kids. You know? That doesn’t work. There’s a sanity equation here, also, that we have to take into consideration,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo said people in public housing and lower income communities need to have special attention paid to them.

