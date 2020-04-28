



— It’s human nature to be going stir crazy while staying at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but if you give in and go out, it may come with a price.

We started out so strong, upbeat about homeschooling and family meals daily, but we’ve come to the point that those virtual cocktail hours are losing their luster.

Staying inside has gotten stale.

“It’s hard to not know that the end is in sight. It seems like we’ve been doing this for a really long time,” said Jodi Bogdanoff, of Short Hills, New Jersey.

Feeling cooped up from quarantine, Bogdanoff has still been strict with the rules. The biggest outing of the day is walking the dog.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Politicians call the feeling of needing to get out “social distancing fatigue.”

Psychologist Dr. Harris Stratyner says it’s dangerous, but it’s a natural reaction.

“And it’s getting to the point where people are getting lazy, and so they’re starting to go out and they’re not keeping six feet apart,” Stratyner said.

You could see that in the crowds that converged for the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds flyover Tuesday. Social distancing went out the window. Many marveling at the show in the sky weren’t even wearing masks.

PHOTO GALLERY: Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds Fly Over New York City

“There are people who are willing to put their health after social connection,” Stratyner said.

“Why are we willing to put those social connections against our physical health right now?” CBS2’s Jessica Layton asked.

“Because we’re lonely,” Stratyner said.

The mentality of having done this for about 40 days already and still having several weeks to go is taking its toll. In fact, the word “quarantine” comes from the Italian word “quaranta,” which quite literally means 40.

The official New Jersey Twitter account even tweets out what day of the week it is, just in case you’ve forgotten.

TUESDAY — New Jersey (@NJGov) April 28, 2020

The lockdown lifestyle is frustrating, but doctors say it still has to be done.

“And we have to reinforce each other,” Stratyner said.

Moms like Bogdanoff know the fallout from not following the rules could be worse.

“I’m concerned that if we get together too fast, we’re gonna have to go back and do this all over again,” she said.

If you’re complaining that you’re bored, here’s a little perspective — hundreds of people in our area are still dying of this illness every day, and in New Jersey, the rate of people getting admitted to the hospital is still outpacing the number of people getting released.