



De Blasio said the city created it’s initial online learning model in roughly a week.

“Next year is going to have to be the greatest school year in New York City history,” de Blasio said. “I want to set the bar that high right now.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

De Blasio said a priority is making sure that all seniors who were poised to graduate do so.

The mayor pledged help for any student that needs it. De Blasio said 247,000 iPads were being distributed to students across the system. He said any family that has a student that needs an iPad can call 311 or reach out via NYC.gov.

Web Extra: See de Blasio’s presentation slides (.pdf)

He outlined new grading standards:

For students K-5, the new grading standards will be either “Meets Standards” or “Needs Improvement”

For middle school students, there will be three grades: Meets Standards, Needs Improvement and Course In Progress

High school students: There will be traditional grades and grade point average, but there’s also an option for students to choose to have a “passing” grade instead of a traditional grade. If they need more time, there will be a Course In Progress designation.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“The goal here is not to fail students. I can’t think of any educator that would say ‘I want to be a teach because I want to fail students.’ The goal is to have students master the subject matter. That’s always been the goal. So if some students need more time, this is a perfect opportunity to actually create that system where students get that time,” Carranza said.

Carranza said the “Course In Progress” assessment will identify students where the teacher isn’t clear on the extent to which a student has been able to tackle a subject. There are a variety opf reasons why that assessment might be made, Carranza said.

De Blasio and Carranza noted that students had a half a year of grades already in the books, and those grades will still count.

De Blasio also announced New York City is planning a virtual graduation ceremony for all New York City public school students, promising it will be one they will never forget.

“We’re going to do one big, citywide virtual graduation ceremony. We’re going to do one big celebration of New York City’s high school seniors. We’re going to make it something very special,” de Blasio said. “We’re going to give you something you will remember for the rest of your life and you will cherish. We’re going to bring together some very special guests to celebrate you, to salute you.”

Further details of the celebration were to be revealed in coming weeks, de Blasio said.

PHOTO GALLERY: Coronavirus Shutdown 30 Days In