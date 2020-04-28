



Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 4-8 and parents around the tri-state are learning just how amazing their kids’ teachers are.

Because students won’t be in school with their teachers because of the coronavirus, they are posting videos, messages and pictures on social media to tell their teachers how much they mean to them, especially during these trying times.

“My teacher rocks because she’s kind, sweet and patient,” one young boy said.

“Teachers have been amazing. I mean, the fact that they turned within a week and then immediately started lessons,” one mom said.

That’s why the campaign “This Teacher Rocks” was started by the Council for Economic Education — to celebrate teachers K-12 for going above and beyond. As soon as schools shut down, they basically learned a new way to teach remotely overnight.

“Teachers are just such great role models. Even through remote learning, I’ve seen it, like that they shine even through the computer, that they’re still continuing to do that. They should get a million dollars,” said mother Seema Aghera.

It might not be a million dollars, but each week, one nominated teacher will win a $100 Amazon gift card in a random drawing. All you have to do is post why your teacher rocks.

“If you’re a parent and you’re so grateful for one of your children’s teachers, you can say, hey, you know, this teacher’s really helping my family, and if you are a teacher, you can do a call out to another teacher who’s helping you,” said Nan J. Morrison, the president and CEO of Council For Economic Education.

Teachers are getting a new deeper appreciation that both parents and students say will last long after everyone returns to school.