LOS ANGELES (CBSNewYork) — Broadway actor Nick Cordero is reportedly fighting for his life in a medically induced coma after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Cordero is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles, where his leg was amputated due to COVID-19 complications.
He’s been on a ventilator for a month and his lungs are severely damaged.
Cordero was a Tony nominee for “Bullets Over Broadway” and was last on Broadway in the musical adaptation of “A Bronx Tale.”
His wife, Broadway dancer Amanda Kloots, told CBS This Morning’s Gayle King that she didn’t get a chance to kiss her husband the last time she saw him.
“I dropped him off, and, this is one of the saddest parts, I, you know, we thought I would see him in two hours,” Kloots said.
Kloots is hopeful her husband will wake up.
A social media campaign was launched to show support.