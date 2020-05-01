Coronavirus UpdateCuomo Says Schools Will Remain Closed For The Rest Of School Year, Summer School TBD
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey Department of Corrections will begin using an FDA-approved saliva test to test its workers and inmates.

The test was developed by Rutgers University.

Testing will begin next week. The test will be administered to nearly 8,000 workers and 18,000 inmates.

The department will also provide temporary housing in hotels to staff members who are exposed to COVID-19 to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

