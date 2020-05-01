



Countless people have come up with creative ways to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

One Franklin Lakes woman is working tireless to bring life to hospitals that have seen so much despair.

Former nurse Amy O’Hara, along with Colony Florist and Red Bliss Design, has started the “You Are Not Alone” campaign, bringing flowers to doctors, nurses and patients at hospitals all over the Tri-State Area.

“They’ve been talking about what a war zone it has been at the hospitals. They’ve been telling me about what it’s like for the patients. They’re in these rooms alone, they’re not allowed visitors,” O’Hara told CBS2’s Chris Wragge. “I thought this might brighten up their day and let them know we’re thinking of them.”

O’Hara always loved the quote: “If you want a rainbow, you have to put up with the rain.”

“The nurses have really enjoyed passing them out. It’s kind of like they’re bringing in something happy,” she said.

She has delivered over 1,000 flowers, with no plans to stop.

It’s a lot for any one person. Luckily, she has some helpers at home.

“My sweet husband cuts all the ribbons for me, and then the kids they thread the tags, and then I tie them all and make the deliveries,” said O’Hara.

That husband she speaks of is Super Bowl champion Shawn O’Hara, of the New York Giants – no longer the biggest hero in the household.

The kids, Jack and Coco, have played a huge role in bringing smiles to the faces of our health care workers stretched to the limits.

The response has been overwhelming from hospitals and patients.

“Please know you made a difference in this world today and touched the lives of many,” one message read. “This gave the nurses something very beautiful to do for their patients,”

“I do feel good about it. I think mostly about what it’s like for the patients, honestly, and that’s why I keep going,” said O’Hara.

Providing a rainbow of hope during the coronavirus storm.

O’Hara told Wragge some nurses say the patients have actually given the flowers back to them as a way of saying thank you.