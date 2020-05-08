



CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge remembers two dedicated family men, a father and a grandfather, both gone too soon.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Milton Pena

Milton Pena was always joking around, telling stories, and loved karaoke. He sold cars and was a chef.

That’s how he met his wife, Hilda, working at hotel in Manhattan.

They raised three kids — 20-year-old Arian, 18-year-old Sebastian and 16-year-old Leah — in Bergenfield, New Jersey.

The family was heartbroken when Hilda died of colon cancer eight months ago at age 52.

Milton took over the role of both mom and dad until last month.

He got a toothache and thought that’s why he had a fever. It turned out to be the coronavirus.

Two of the three kids tested positive, as well as their grandmother.

On April 9, the children were allowed to visit their father in the hospital for a few minutes.

Milton hung on until they arrived and passed with them there. He was 52.

They were shattered. Even more devastating, their sweet and loving grandmother, Sunilda Dimaren, also died from COVID-19. She was 77.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

Dominick Cosmai

Dominick Cosmai’s granddaughter, Sophia, sang “I’m In The Mood For Love” as a tribute to her 81-year-old grandfather after he passed.

It’s the song he and his wife, Florence, played at their wedding 57 years ago.

Everyone called them Dom and Flo, the dynamic duo.

They raised three children and had four grandkids.

Dominick loved all sports and was the quarterback on his high school football team.

He took over the family business, Pandora Sanitation, until he retired, then dedicated his time to helping raise the grandkids.

He loved cars and made beautiful woodwork.

One day in early April, Dominick couldn’t breathe and was rushed to the hospital, where he tested positive for COVID-19.

Six days later, on April 8, he died.

These two families are devastated by the loss of their patriarchs, but their memories will never be forgotten.