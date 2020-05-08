NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce new limits today to the number of people allowed in some city parks.
As the weather gets warmer, more and more people have been heading outside, making it difficult to social distance.
“We’ve got some parks that are just – the way they’re set up, it’s just too easy to have crowding. We can’t let that happen and we have to limit the number of people going in. We’ll talk about how we’re going to do that,” the mayor said Thursday. “It’s not that many places, honestly, but wherever that is the case, we’re going to work with a protocol. That will take some experimentation, will take some effort to make sure it works. But I think it’s a good discussion.”
De Blasio is expected to share more information during his daily coronavirus briefing at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
