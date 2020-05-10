ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo got a virtual visit with his mom during Sunday’s daily coronavirus briefing.
It is Mother’s Day, after all.
“Happy Mother’s Day to you mom. I miss you. I love you so, so much. I wish I could be with you, but I can’t be. But I can’t be, because I love you. That’s why I can’t be with you, because I love you,” the governor said.
The governor was also joined by his daughters, who wished their grandma a very happy Mother’s Day.
“I miss you too, a lot, and your beautiful daughters,” Matilda Cuomo said. “I am so blessed, as so many mothers today are.”
You can see their full “visit” in the video above.
