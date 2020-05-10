Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey is opening two new plasma donation sites on Monday, officials said Sunday.
One will be at the Red Cross Blood Center in Fairfield and the other at University Hospital in Newark.
If you’ve recovered from COVID-19 your blood plasma could help save lives because of the antibodies it contains. Doctors use the plasma to treat patients who are severely ill with the virus.
Some hospitals in the state have already started using the therapy.