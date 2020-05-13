



— CBS2 is continuing its series honoring victims of the coronavirus pandemic. Reporter Jessica Moore has more on two public servants who put family and community above everything else.

Gary Walker was known as a man who made magic happen by finding the joy in everyday life. The 53-year-old was witty, with a dry sense of humor and a knack for playing pranks.

The Bloomingdale, N.J. police officer and volunteer firefighter was a pillar of his community, serving Oakland and Bloomingdale for more than 20 years.

His wife, Danielle, called Gary the ultimate cheerleader, who supported her every dream. She’ll miss his voice, his deep laugh, and big brown eyes.

Gary spent every waking minute with the couple’s 11-year-old daughter. Demi, surprising her with “daddy-daughter dates” and planning trips to visit every football and baseball stadium in the country.

He taught his daughter to work hard, and play hard, a lesson she vows to follow forever.

Gary got sick on March 14, and was on a ventilator less than two weeks later. He passed away on April 24.

Dr. James Mahoney

Mahoney ran into the fire when others were running away. The 62-year-old revered pulmonologist and critical care doctor delayed his retirement when the pandemic hit, charging onto the front lines and leading the Intensive Care Units at King’s County Hospital and SUNY Downstate.

He was known as a giant in the field of medicine, but also a gentleman who treated the janitors as well as he treated the CEOs.

In his off time, James loved to take cruises, play craps, and watch the Mets play ball.

He and his ex-wife, Lisa, raised three children in Baldwin, Long Island, where James coached football and baseball.

Dr. Mahoney got sick on Easter Sunday, and was soon admitted to his own hospital, SUNY Downstate. He died on April 27.

They were two men who led by example and whose legacies will live on long after their deaths.