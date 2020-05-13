



— New Jersey’s “Road Back” is finally creeping up toward the speed limit.

During his coronavirus pandemic media briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that he is signing an executive order that will allow several businesses to resume operations effective Monday morning at 6 a.m., under social distancing guidelines.

They are:

Non-essential construction

Curbside retail pickup

Drive-through and drive-in events

The decision was made to allow these businesses to get up and running again because the data on COVID-19 hospitalizations suggests the state has made enough progress to do so safely.

“We’ve said it many times and we mean it — data determines dates,” Murphy said. “And the data we are seeing gives us confidence that we can begin the careful and responsible restart of our economy to get people back to work and to begin to set the stage for the steps to come.”

LOOK: We are not out of the woods yet. When compared to other states, we see that New Jersey still bears a significant burden from COVID-19 So, keeping up with social distancing is essential as we move forward. pic.twitter.com/OuTW8xCuTc — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 13, 2020

The governor said New Jersey still bears a significant burden from COVID-19 in other metrics. The state still leads the nation in new cases, patients in hospitals, and new deaths, each per 100,000 residents, which is why social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced while the aforementioned businesses are open.

“We are without question in the pole position of the American states and that’s not a position that we are thrilled to be in, but it is a reality. It reflects the density, it reflects overwhelmingly the were are part of the New York City metro reality, as it relates to this pandemic,” Murphy said. “It also tells us that while we have made enormous progress, we’re still not in the end zone.”

LOOK: Yesterday, we received an additional 1,028 positive test results, for a current statewide total of 141,560. Here are the trend lines that you have helped create through social distancing. The “daily positivity” or “spot positivity” rates continue to flow downward. pic.twitter.com/NEQEE75ZyS — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 13, 2020

Murphy then addressed each individual business allowed to reopen and explained what workers and customers should expect to see.

At construction sites, work may resume with sensible safeguards in place, including the prevention of overcrowding, requiring face coverings, prohibiting non-essential visitors, staggering work hours and breaks, and ensuring proper sanitation.

“All safety protocols must be clearly posted at the job site, so workers will know their health and safety is priority number one,” Murphy said.

As for non-essential retail stores, Murphy said, “We can get small businesses back up and running in a manner that continues to protect both workers and shoppers. We are explicitly permitting curbside pickup, adding no customers will be allowed inside non-essential stores. They will have to continue placing orders in advance.”

On the subject of drive-through or drive-in businesses, like drive-in movie theaters and religious services, the governor said all participants must stay in their vehicles, adding if cars are less than six feet apart all windows, sunroofs, and convertible tops must be closed.

The ban on all other gatherings remains in place, Murphy said, adding people should stay at home as much as possible.

Murphy said more steps will be taken in the coming days, but of course it will be contingent on hospitalization numbers continuing to decrease.

He said work is underway to begin the process of bringing back elective surgeries at hospitals, adding he hopes to announce something by the end of the week.

“When public health tells us it’s safe to remove a restriction, we will remove it, I promise you, but not a moment before and, I hope, not a moment after,” Murphy said. “Again, we want to be quick, but we have to be right. Again, there is no light switch we can flip. We can only slowly raise that dimmer.”