NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With 80-degree temperatures in the forecast, New York City says it will be limiting access to some parks this weekend.
To make sure there is no overcrowding, the NYPD will be expanding the “Controlled Access” program.
Commissioner Dermot Shea says it might extend to parts of Central Park.
Officers will monitor entrance points at certain areas, reminding people to maintain a safe social distance. They will also hand out masks.
The program has been implemented at Domino Park in Williamsburg and at piers along the Hudson in Manhattan.