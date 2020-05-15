



– Five of ten regions in New York state are reopening Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Phase one of the coronavirus reopening plan includes residential and commercial construction with social distancing and masks. Retail businesses can conduct curbside pickups and all parties involved must wear masks. The store owner must make hand sanitizer available, no in-store shopping – only pickups if curbside is not practical.

Local governments must have daily regional monitoring and be prepared to take immediate action if they see an increase in cases, the governor said.

“You will see an increase. We expect to see an increase. But that increase has to be monitored and has to be controlled,” he said.

New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will all open beaches for Memorial Day weekend. The beaches will open on Friday of the holiday weekend and will be capped at 50% capacity, no group sports will be allowed and social distancing will be enforced. Beachgoers will be expected to wear masks whenever they can not effectively socially distance.

Localities can decide whether or not to open their own beaches. If they want to open, they have to meet the state’s requirements at a minimum. Those decisions must be made by Wednesday, May 20.

“The calculation is I’m trying to work in conformity for accommodation of our surrounding states. They were going to open beaches, and if New York did not open beaches, you would see an influx,” Cuomo said. “If other states were opening and New York wasn’t you would have millions of people from New York flooding those beaches.

“If we don’t open our beaches, people will go to New Jersey beaches, I can promise you that,” Cuomo said. “I think this plan makes the most sense. Is there a risk that the locals won’t enforce the rules? Yes. Or that the beach will get overwhelmed and they can’t enforce the rules? Yes, and we have eyes wide open. And if that happens, we will close the beach the next day.”

Cuomo said that most new COVID-19 cases are coming from “home spread,” meaning that people are infected while at home.

“So we’re talking about home spread more than at work, more than first responders, more than essential personnel. And that’s the hardest place to control the spread is when a person’s literally at home, right? There are very few precautions. It’s all about personal behavior,” he said.

There were 132 additional deaths, Cuomo said.

Separately, Cuomo reiterated that hair salons would reopen as part of phase two.