Coronavirus UpdateGov. Andrew Cuomo Extends Stay-At-Home Order Until June 13, As Some Regions Begin Reopening
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Economy, Health, Local TV, New York, New York Stock Exchange, Stock Market, Wall Street


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Stock Exchange will reopen its trading floor later this month, but with some changes.

The exchange’s president said a subset of brokers will return in smaller numbers the day after Memorial Day, on May 26.

They will be screened prior to entry, must wear face masks and follow social distancing requirements.

The exchanges has been limited to all-electronic trading since March 23.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Comments

Leave a Reply