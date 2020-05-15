Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Stock Exchange will reopen its trading floor later this month, but with some changes.
The exchange’s president said a subset of brokers will return in smaller numbers the day after Memorial Day, on May 26.
They will be screened prior to entry, must wear face masks and follow social distancing requirements.
The exchanges has been limited to all-electronic trading since March 23.
