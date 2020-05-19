



— CBS2 is continuing to pay tribute to those we’ve lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Edward Henry

Edward Henry was born and raised in Brooklyn and became a firefighter like his father and brother. He married the love of his life, Alice, 57 years ago. They raised six children. Two daughters became teachers. Their four sons? A Port Authority police officer and three firefighters.

Ed spent 40 years with the FDNY and retired as a chief from the 40th Battalion, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu reported.

On 9/11, he and his four sons were called to the World Trade Center. Chief Henry, as he was known, was buried when the south tower collapsed, but survived. His youngest son, Joseph, just 25, died that day. He was a probie with eight months on the job.

Chief Henry passed away on May 5 due to COVID-19 complications at 79. He was described as one of the kindest, most gentle heroes you’d ever meet. His son, Michael, said his father really enjoyed spending time with family and adored his 10 grandchildren. He was very proud of his Catholic faith and Irish heritage and found peace listening to Irish music.

The FDNY was his second family, and he even appeared on the show CSI: New York on the 10th Anniversary of 9/11.

When his son Joey died on September 11th, no remains were ever recovered, so there was no burial, but the family was able to get a vial of his blood saved from his time at the FDNY Academy. On May 13, the Henry family honored Chief Henry’s wish to be buried with that vial, with both father and son on the headstone.

