NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s health department has released a breakdown of coronavirus deaths by zip code.
The Canarsie-Flatlands area in Brooklyn has the highest death rate with 612 per 100,000 residents.
It’s followed by the 11691 zip code in Rockaway, Queens with 445 deaths per 100,000.
The death rate is 434 in the Flushing-Clearview area of Queens, and 429 in the northeast Bronx.
In Brooklyn, it’s 416 in the Coney Island-Sheepshead Bay area.
Health officials say the number of cases per zip code may be affected by population size, along with access to health care and testing.