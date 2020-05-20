



Gov. Andrew Cuomo said coronavirus numbers are “headed in the right direction” but data shows most new cases are coming from low income and communities of color.

The data shows not just a high number of positive cases in those communities, but also that the spread is continuing in those communities, the governor said.

For example, in the Soundview/Bruckner section of the Bronx, data shows 38% testing positive, which is double the citywide average of 19.9%

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Cuomo said the state will develop targeted strategies for those communities. Northwell Health will expand its church testing partnerships, to 44. SOMOS will open 28 testing sites, with a focus on public housing locations.

“I’m asking all local governments to do the same thing that we did in New York City. Focus on low income communities, do the testing, and do the outreach,” the governor said. “That’s where the cases are coming from. That’s where the new hospitalizations are coming from. That’s what’s going into the hospital system, and that’s where you’re going to see the highest number of deaths. So that is our challenge.”

Cuomo said the next step will be getting PPE, hand sanitizer and promoting the importance of social distancing in those communities.

There have been an additional 112 daily COVID-19-related deaths statewide.

The governor said he’s in dialogue with an interfaith advisory council on perhaps holding parking lot or drive-in services.

Cuomo repeatedly stressed the importance of wearing a mask or face covering in public.

“It happens to be of tremendous consequence. It is amazing how effective that mask actually is,” Cuomo said.

He pointed to front line workers who wear masks having a lower infection rate than the general public.