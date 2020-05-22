Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order allowing small non-essential gatherings just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The order allows “any non-essential gathering of ten or fewer individuals, for any lawful purpose or reason.”
Individuals must still follow social distancing protocols and cleaning and disinfection protocols issued by the Department of Health.
Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued an executive order Friday allowing for outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people. Indoor gatherings in New Jersey are still limited to 10 people.