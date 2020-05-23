WEEKEND FORECASTBeaches Are Mostly Open For Memorial Day, But How Will The Weather Be? Check The Full Forecast
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, New Jersey, Newark, Newark Symphony Hall, Ras Baraka


NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The TV show “Def Poetry Jam” returned to an online audience Saturday with a mega-marathon benefiting COVID-19 patients and Newark, New Jersey’s most under-served communities.

Among the poets was Newark’s mayor, Ras Baraka.

The live-streamed event featured dozens of poets and performers.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The benefit was coordinated through Newark Symphony Hall‘s #EmbraceNewark Initiative, which is supporting those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on the initiative, visit newarksymphonyhall.org/embrace-newark.

