NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The TV show “Def Poetry Jam” returned to an online audience Saturday with a mega-marathon benefiting COVID-19 patients and Newark, New Jersey’s most under-served communities.
Among the poets was Newark’s mayor, Ras Baraka.
The live-streamed event featured dozens of poets and performers.
The benefit was coordinated through Newark Symphony Hall‘s #EmbraceNewark Initiative, which is supporting those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information on the initiative, visit newarksymphonyhall.org/embrace-newark.