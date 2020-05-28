Comments
ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – New York State lawmakers have passed a number of bills aimed at providing relief for those who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
They include extending Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s ban on residential evictions for tenants who have “suffered financial hardship.” The ban would remain in effect until the state of emergency is over.
Another bill adds ventilators and other items to the list of “vital or necessary” goods and services that are protected from price gouging.
Lawmakers also voted to extend the deadline for residents who were sexually abused as children to file legal claims. The Child Victims Act would instead expire in August 2021.
