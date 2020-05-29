



The mayor was asked what he would tell New Yorkers who don’t have a car and don’t feel comfortable riding mass transit as the city prepares to reopen.

“I really want to push back on the notion that we can solve everything all the time,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said he would be speaking with MTA Chairman Pat Foye about what customers should expect from mass transit. ‘

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“We have got to figure out how to make the subways and buses, not only as clean as possible, which I think the MTA has done a great job on, but we’ve got to make sure there’s maximum service levels, we’ve got to make sure there’s social distancing and limits on how many people can be in each subway car and in each bus,” de Blasio said.

WATCH: Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing

“I think New Yorkers are very resourceful. They also find their own ways to get things done. But I just want to be honest about the fact that, you know where we can find a way to help people, we will. There’s not always the chance to help everyone all the time in terms of their transportation needs. People are going to have to improvise and I believe they will,” he added.

That prompted swift reaction from other officials.

With all due respect. We have no idea what the mayor is talking about. The MTA has briefed City Hall multiple times on reopening, including another productive meeting held just yesterday. If the Mayor has questions, he can pick up the phone and call us at any time. — Sarah Feinberg (@FeinbergSarah) May 29, 2020

“With all due respect. We have no idea what the mayor is talking about. The MTA has briefed CIty Hall multiple times on reopening, including another productive meeting held just yesterday. If the mayor has questions, he can pick up the phone and call us any time,” Interim New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg wrote on Twitter.

Leaving people to 'improvise' will mean the wealthy insulate themselves from transit mismanagement by driving while the poor get stuck on traffic-clogged buses. We need a plan and that starts with 40 miles of bus lanes citywide: https://t.co/tWEU1anbRR https://t.co/FrXvXoKd98 — Gale A. Brewer (@galeabrewer) May 29, 2020

“Leaving people to ‘improvise’ will mean the wealthy insulate themselves from transit mismanagement by driving while the poor get stuck on traffic-clogged buses. We need a plan and that starts with 40 miles of bus lanes citywide,” Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer wrote on Twitter.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention