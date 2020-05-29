



Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced New York City is on track for Phase One reopening around June 8.

“Reopening in New York City is more complicated, as we know. But we are on track to meet all the metrics,” Cuomo said.

He said those metrics include having hospital capacity, PPE supply, and testing and tracing.

“We think all of this can be done by next week and we would be on track to open the week afterwards,” Cuomo said.

The governor said that data shows which zip codes have the highest coronavirus concentrations and wants to focus on those “hotspots” over the next week.

Phase One reopening in New York City should return some 200,000-400,000 people to work, Cuomo said.

“Reopening does not mean we’re going back to the way things were,” he said. “It’s going to be dinner. It’s reopening to a new normal.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Five regions in the state that had already been in Phase One can now move to Phase Two, the governor said. Those regions are the North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, the Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier.

Phase Two reopens office-based jobs, real estate, barber shops, salons and expanded retail.

WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Daily Coronavirus Briefing

“It’s 50% occupancy in office buildings, signage, markers, et cetera. No meetings without social distancing. Don’t share food and beverages,” Cuomo said.

Store owners can refuse service if customers are not wearing face coverings, the governor said.

Barber shops and hair salons will open by appointment only and employees will have to get tested every two weeks.

Statewide there were only 152 new coronavirus cases, the governor said.

“What is the bottom of the curve? I don’t know. But we’re close,” Cuomo said.

