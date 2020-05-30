NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is poised to begin Phase One reopening on June 8, and that over the course of the next week there will be an intense focus on zip codes in the city that remain hot spots.
“We have to do work to do still, but we’ll get it done by June 8,” he said. “We’re going to be focusing this next week on the hospital system.”
Cuomo said there are 10 hot spots that are generating new cases. The are in zip codes in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens: 10457, 10460, 10468, 11226, 11427, 10456, 11212, 11206, 10452 and 10369.
Some of those zip codes have an over 50% infection rate, the governor said.
“We’re going to be adding more testing sites in these areas. We need people to come out. Get tested, find out who has the virus, who has the antibodies, who is possibly contagious,” Cuomo said. “We’re going to do more PPE, more hand sanitizer, more education, more communication about how important these things are.”
Cuomo said hospitalizations, intubations and new cases of COVID-19 all continue to decline, though 67 New Yorkers passed away due to coronavirus-related complications.
