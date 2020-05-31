ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Hopsitalizations, intubations and the number of new deaths due to coronavirus are all declining in New York state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday.
There were an additional 56 deaths, the governor announced.
“In this absurd reality we live in is actually very, very good news. There’ll be a point at which the number of deaths can’t get any lower, because people will die of something, and COVID virus is very good at affecting those people who have other illnesses. But this reduction in the number of deaths is tremendous progress from where we were. And we have gone through hell and back, but we are on the other side,” Cuomo said. “It’s a lesson for all of us.”
