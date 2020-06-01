Breaking NewsCurfew In New York City To Take Effect At 11 p.m. After Days Of Sometimes Violent Protests
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey will begin to enter Stage 2 in two weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Beginning June 15, restaurants can begin outdoor dining, and non-essential retail stores can allow customers inside.

Salons and barber shops will be allowed to reopen on June 22.

Gym and health clubs will be allowed to reopen soon, but no date has yet been announced.

Employees who can continue to work from home should do so, the governor said.

Later this week, the New Jersey Dept. of Health will be releasing specific guidance to businesses about reopening.

Social distancing and face coverings will continue to be important, and businesses must reduce capacity.

“Public health creates economic health, not the other way around,” Murphy said.

New Jersey has had 160,918 positive COVID-19 cases, with 509 new cases reported yesterday. 11,721 people have died in the state and 27 new deaths were reported Sunday.

Murphy says if the numbers start going back up, he can change his mind about reopening.

He said this will not be the “flick of a switch.”

